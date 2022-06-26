Ron and Marlene (Myers) Kozlik were united in marriage on June 8, 1957 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, June 8, 2022. Ron and Marlene have five children, Dave (Cathy) Kozlik, Papillion, Kathy Armstrong, Omaha, Diane (Mike) Dudzinski, Elkhorn, Barb (Chris) Sullivan, Lincoln and Carol Hill, Papillion. Ron and Marlene have 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Ron and Marlene will celebrate with a family trip to the Ozarks this fall.