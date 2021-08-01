Anniversary

 Skip to main content
Arno and Betty Neben

50 Years

Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa. They met while attending Dana College in Blair, Nebraska. During their fifty years of marriage, they have been blessed with a daughter, Christen (Ryan) Lisinski of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, a son, Derek Neben of Omaha, and a granddaughter, Norah Lisinski. They will celebrate with an open house on Saturday, August 7th from 2 to 4 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave.

