 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Mark & JoAnne Catlett

50 Years

The children of Mark and JoAnne (Glynn) Catlett happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Mark and JoAnne were married on a cold and sunny February 27th, 1971 in Omaha at Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Thomas Glynn, the bride's eldest brother walked her down the aisle. Family and friends were in attendance. A wedding brunch followed with a reception at Knights of Columbus off 33rd and Harney St. They have been blessed with 3 children, Shane (Kathleen), Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Brent (Josie), Independence, Missouri; and Jill (Jon) Zuerlein, La Vista, Nebraska. They have 12 grandchildren, Connor, Owen, Logan and Ryan Catlett; Parker, Kennedy, Charlie, Oliver and Sullivan Catlett; and Jackson, Ava and August Zuerlein. Both now in retirement, Mark from industrial route delivery and JoAnne a nurse, the happy couple enjoys spending time at their second home at the Lake of Ozarks in Missouri where they have shared years of happy memories with family and friends. They reside in Omaha. The family will look to celebrate this anniversary in early summer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Dean and Debbie Weiss 50 Years Dean and Debbie (Stock) Weiss will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 20. Their chil

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Dave and Lorraine Gockowski 70 Years Dave and Lorraine Gockowski were married February 3, 1951 in Silver Lake, MN. They have four children Vicki (

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Cliff & Judy Bisig 50 Years Cliff and Judy were married February 11, 1971 in Indianapolis, Indiana with Cliffs' brother as best man. They have

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Harvey and Carol Applegate 60 Years Harvey and Carol Applegate will observe their 60th wedding anniversary on February 4, 2021. Their family, incl

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Richard & Mary Heyne Pender, NE 65th Wedding Anniversary Richard & Mary (Pycha) Heyne were married February 4, 1956. The have four daughter

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jim and Peggy Meyer 50 Years Jim and Peggy were married February 6, 1971 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. They have two children Jim (Lisa)

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Cliff & Judy Bisig 50 Years Cliff and Judy were married February 11, 1976 in Indianapolis, Indiana with Cliffs' brother as best man. They have t

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Deacon Dan & Paula Perchal 50 Years Deacon Dan and Paula (Lambrecht) Perchal were married February 13, 1971 at Christ Lutheran Church by Fathe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert