The children of Mark and JoAnne (Glynn) Catlett happily announce their parents' 50th wedding anniversary. Mark and JoAnne were married on a cold and sunny February 27th, 1971 in Omaha at Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Thomas Glynn, the bride's eldest brother walked her down the aisle. Family and friends were in attendance. A wedding brunch followed with a reception at Knights of Columbus off 33rd and Harney St. They have been blessed with 3 children, Shane (Kathleen), Lakewood Ranch, Florida; Brent (Josie), Independence, Missouri; and Jill (Jon) Zuerlein, La Vista, Nebraska. They have 12 grandchildren, Connor, Owen, Logan and Ryan Catlett; Parker, Kennedy, Charlie, Oliver and Sullivan Catlett; and Jackson, Ava and August Zuerlein. Both now in retirement, Mark from industrial route delivery and JoAnne a nurse, the happy couple enjoys spending time at their second home at the Lake of Ozarks in Missouri where they have shared years of happy memories with family and friends. They reside in Omaha. The family will look to celebrate this anniversary in early summer.