Anniversary
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tim and Chris McIvor 50 Years Tim and Chris McIvor were married January 16, 1971 at First Convenant Church in Omaha, NE. They have four children B
Sharon and Tracy McCurdy 80th Birthday and 60th Anniversary Please join us in celebrating Sharon's 80th birthday and Tracy and Sharon's 60th anni
Mary and Norman Frey 70 Years Mary and Norman Frey were married January 20, 1951 at Divide Center in Burt County, Nebraska. They have 3 daughters Rh
Clyde and Marjorie Miller 75 Years Clyde and Marjorie Miller will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2021. Marjorie is a retire