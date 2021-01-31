 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

Jim and Peggy Meyer

50 Years

Jim and Peggy were married February 6, 1971 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Omaha. They have two children Jim (Lisa) Meyer and Kelly (John) Goertz. They have nine grandchildren Alyssa, Paige, Matt, Beau, Brooke & Levi Meyer and Kristin, Lauren and Jake Goertz.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Tim and Chris McIvor 50 Years Tim and Chris McIvor were married January 16, 1971 at First Convenant Church in Omaha, NE. They have four children B

Anniversary - Birthday
Anniversaries

Anniversary - Birthday

Sharon and Tracy McCurdy 80th Birthday and 60th Anniversary Please join us in celebrating Sharon's 80th birthday and Tracy and Sharon's 60th anni

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Mary and Norman Frey 70 Years Mary and Norman Frey were married January 20, 1951 at Divide Center in Burt County, Nebraska. They have 3 daughters Rh

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Clyde and Marjorie Miller 75 Years Clyde and Marjorie Miller will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2021. Marjorie is a retire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert