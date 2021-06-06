Anniversary

Ray & Sharon (Connolley) Perrigo were married June 5, 1971 at St. James Catholic Church, Omaha, NE. Ray & Sharon have a daughter Staci Venneman (Andrew) of Omaha. They have two grandchildren Peyton and Micah. Ray is retired from Omaha Public Schools and Sharon is retired from St. Bernard Catholic Church. They enjoy spending their time swimming, biking, walking and attending grandkids' activites. A celebration hosted by their daughter and family will be held at Old Mattress Factory on July 24, 2021 with family and friends.