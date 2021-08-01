Wayne and Cyndi (Lien) Mattson are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 14. They were married on August 14, 1971 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. Celebrating their anniversary are their children and grandchildren: Ryan (Shelly) Mattson, and son, Josh, of Yorkville, IL, Kirsten (Dale) Flory and children, Taylor and Carter, of Baldwin City, KS, and Erika (Jerry) Huber and daughter, Linnea, of Boothbay, ME. We encourage you to celebrate Wayne and Cyndi with a card shower : 1874 S. 133rd St, Omaha, NE 68144