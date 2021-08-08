 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

James and Geraldine Byrk

60 Years

James and Geraldine Byrk were married at St. Francis of Assisi church in Bradford Pennyslvania August 12,1961. They have 4 children, 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Arno and Betty Neben 50 Years Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa.

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bob and Judy McMaster 60 Years Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Wayne and Cyndi Mattson 50th Wedding Anniversary Wayne and Cyndi (Lien) Mattson are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 14. They

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Colman & Joyce Bieber 50 Years A card shower is requested for Joyce and Colman Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mr. &

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Rex David & Charlene Glover 70 Years Dr. Rex David Glover and his wife, Charlene J. (Harriger) Glover, were married on July 15, 1951, at Victo

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Bruce and Nancy Peters 50 Years Bruce and Nancy (Mundwiler) were married on July 17, 1971 at the First Methodist Church in Larned, KS. They have t

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Calvin & Laurie Hinz 50 Years Cal and Laurie were married June 12, 1971 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Omaha, NE. They both just retired from

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert