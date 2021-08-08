Anniversary
Arno and Betty Neben 50 Years Arno and Betty (Jorth) Neben were united in marriage on August 7, 1971, at First Lutheran Church in Milford, Iowa.
Bob and Judy McMaster 60 Years Bob and Judy met in 1957 at Nebraska Wesleyan when seven freshmen from Blair and Wahoo squeezed into a 1940 Ford to
Wayne and Cyndi Mattson 50th Wedding Anniversary Wayne and Cyndi (Lien) Mattson are celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on August 14. They
Colman & Joyce Bieber 50 Years A card shower is requested for Joyce and Colman Bieber to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Mr. &
Rex David & Charlene Glover 70 Years Dr. Rex David Glover and his wife, Charlene J. (Harriger) Glover, were married on July 15, 1951, at Victo
Bruce and Nancy Peters 50 Years Bruce and Nancy (Mundwiler) were married on July 17, 1971 at the First Methodist Church in Larned, KS. They have t
Calvin & Laurie Hinz 50 Years Cal and Laurie were married June 12, 1971 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Omaha, NE. They both just retired from