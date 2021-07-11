Anniversary

Cal and Laurie were married June 12, 1971 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Omaha, NE. They both just retired from their architectural firm CLH Architects after working together for 20 years. A family cruise to Alaska had to be postponed. Instead they celebrated in Marco Island and with kids and grandkids on Singer Island . They love spending time with their children Ryan (Erica) grandson Dylan (Snuffy) and Christine (Tracy), grandkids Bode (Buzzard), Lawson (Pickle), Sis and Cade.