Anniversary
Anniversary

Anniversary

Joe and Ginny Feeney

55 Years

Joe and Ginny (Houston) after graduating from Creighton and St Catherine's School of Nursing were married at St. Peter's Church on September 11, 1965. They subsequently left town in pursuit of their careers. They have two sons: David (Heather) and Daniel (Mary) and three granddaughters, Emily, Kathryn and Lauren all of whom live in the Northwest USA. After 47 years of corporate life and Ginny's various and interesting nursing paths, both retired in 2012 and moved back "home" to Omaha where they have extensive family ties.

