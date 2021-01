Clyde and Marjorie Miller will observe their 75th wedding anniversary on January 20, 2021. Marjorie is a retired beautician after 30 years. Clyde is retired from Steam Fitters and Plumbers Local Union 464, where he has been a member for 70 years. Anyone wishing to send the couple a card may do so at: 115 Sunny Ridge Dr., Council Bluffs IA 51503.