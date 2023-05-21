Anniversary

Clyde and Donna (Pellettera) Miller were married May 25, 1963 at St Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha, NE. They have four children Kris (Miller) Bope, Jeff & Theresa Miller, Mike & Rhoda Miller, and Jon & Traci Miller. They have twenty-three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Congratulations on 60 years of dedication, faith & love! You have given your family the greatest gift by loving each other. The couple will celebrate with their immediate family in June.