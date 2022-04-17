Maynard & Doris (Kirksey) Keith celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary this week! Maynard and Dottie were married on April 14, 1962 in Omaha, NE. Maynard, originally from Kansas City, KS, has traveled the world while serving in the Air Force and retired with many honors including a Bronze Star after 50 years of service in active duty and as a civilian. Dottie, an Omaha Native and Omaha South High graduate, not only kept a beautiful and stylish home while raising children, but also dedicated over 20 years to Union Pacific before retirement. The couple's children, Percy Keith, Kevin Keith and Karen Keith-Yapp (Winston) are all leading successful careers. Maynard and Dottie are blessed to have 18 grandchildren across the country and 10 great grandchildren! As a couple, they love to travel with family, host family gatherings and cheer on their great-grands' various sports teams. We are thankful for all your love, guidance, and wisdom over the years. Still hand-in-hand after all these years- we love you! Happy Anniversary!