Anniversary

Everett and Dianne (Beyer) Schnell were married November 14, 1970 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Gretna, NE. They have three children Jason Schnell, Jeromy (Carrie) Schnell and Tami (Doug) Pesek all of Gretna. They have nine grandchildren Taylor, Lauren, Lindsay, Jocelyn, Caleb, Madison, Hailey, Brooke and Charleigh all of Gretna. Everett and Dianne are both retired from the Gretna Public Schools. Help honor the couple with a card shower. Everett & Dianne Schnell, 13405 So. 192nd St., Gretna, NE 68028.