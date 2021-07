Duane D. and Rosemary (Gloeb) Dougherty were married in Omaha, Nebraska on July 14, 1951. They are celebrating their 70th anniversary! Their children are: Rosanne (Rick) Lubbert, Marianne (Marty) Dolphens, Duane M. (Evelyn) Dougherty, Mark Dougherty, Kathleen (Barry) Loeffelbein, and Teresa (George) Bledsoe. They have 20 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. Cards can be sent to: Mr. & Mrs. Duane D. Dougherty, 705 Tyson, Glenwood, IA, 51534. Love, from your family.