Tom and Marilyn (Binderup) Byers were married December 16, 1961 at St. Bernards Catholic Church, Omaha, NE, They have four children Rosie (Kevin) Hartzell, Jerry (Rhonda) Byers, Chris Byers, Molly (Stuart) Anderson. They have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A celebration was held with family. Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!