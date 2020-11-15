The family of Bob and Kathy Laughlin are delighted to honor the celebration of their parents' 60th wedding anniversary. The couple brought up their family of 4 in the Omaha area, and are loving grandparents of 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren (and counting). Bob and Kathy remain active in their church and in service to the refugee community of Omaha. They are fiercely competitive card players, successful gardeners, and very well known for their hospitality. Mom and Dad: We are so happy to share this milestone with you! May God richly bless your marriage! We love you! Mark and Sandra, Kevin and Paige, Gerardo and Karen, and Dan and Janet.