Anniversary

Anniversary

Terry and Mary Donohue

50 years

Terry and Mary Donohue of Omaha will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 24, 2022. Terry retired in February 2022 after working in liver research at the Omaha VA since 1981 and serving as an associate professor in biochemistry at UNMC. He continues to be active at UNMC as an educator and volunteer. Mary retired from Millard Public Schools in 2002 and until just a few years ago was still teaching part time at Metro Community College. The Donohues have been active members at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church since 1981.They enjoy spending time with their three adult children and three grandchildren, all of whom are still in Omaha. They celebrated their milestone anniversary with a family trip to Sedona, Arizona in April. Dad & Mom, Gpa & Gma, we love you so much and hope you have a wonderful anniversary!

