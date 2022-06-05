 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anniversary

Anniversary

Richard and Elaine DeWell

50 Years

Richard and Elaine DeWell will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 10, 2022. Richard served in the United States Navy - then worked as an electrician for Western Union and Malmove Box Co. He is a Shriner and a Road Runner - taking children to Minneapolis for treatment. Elaine retired from teaching, working in O.P.S. and Millard. They enjoy traveling and have taken many cruises abroad. They were Nebraska season ticket holders and followed Big Red all over the country.

