Cyril & Marie Rademacher

60 years

Cy and Marie (Nowicki) Rademacher celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary October 7th. They met on a blind date and married a year later at Resurrection Catholic Church in Fontana CA, and moved to Omaha ten years later. Cy owned a trucking business for 33 years, retiring in 2015. Marie was a secretary with the US Forest Service and Arby's, plant care tech at Mulhall's, and had an essential oils business. They renewed their vows Saturday with family present at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church in Omaha. They are the parents of four children: Cheri Lopez (Leonard), Matthew Rademacher (Natalie), Leigh Cheloha (Jack), and Carol Hamilton. They also have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. We are so blessed to have such a wonderful family.

