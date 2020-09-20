Anniversary

John Ronald (Ronnie) Waterman and Carole Anne (Longhorn) Waterman, were married on September 10th, 1960 in Platteville, WI. They have three children: Marie (Allen) Adams, Santa Rosa, CA; Lisa (Nik) Kalantjakos, Omaha, NE; and Chris (Krista) Waterman, Tustin, CA. They have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Family and friends wish to extend their love and heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple, and look forward to celebrating in true Waterman fashion sometime in the near future. Their love and commitment has served as an example to many. May they always dance in each others' arms.