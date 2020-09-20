 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anniversary
0 comments

Anniversary

  • 0
Anniversary

John Ronald (Ronnie) & Carole Anne Waterman

60 Years

John Ronald (Ronnie) Waterman and Carole Anne (Longhorn) Waterman, were married on September 10th, 1960 in Platteville, WI. They have three children: Marie (Allen) Adams, Santa Rosa, CA; Lisa (Nik) Kalantjakos, Omaha, NE; and Chris (Krista) Waterman, Tustin, CA. They have nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Family and friends wish to extend their love and heartfelt congratulations to the happy couple, and look forward to celebrating in true Waterman fashion sometime in the near future. Their love and commitment has served as an example to many. May they always dance in each others' arms.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ANNIVERSARY
Anniversaries

ANNIVERSARY

Richard 'Dick' & Stella 'Janey' Miller 72 Years Richard 'Dick' Miller & Stella 'Janey' McCumber) Miller were married September 10, 1948 at

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Joe and Ginny Feeney 55 Years Joe and Ginny (Houston) after graduating from Creighton and St Catherine's School of Nursing were married at St. Pet

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Cathy and Stephen Hasegawa 50 Years Cathy (Stoltenberg) and Stephen Hasegawa were married on August 31, 1970 at First United Methodist Church in Sio

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Jim and Gaylene Marcum 60 Years Jim and Gaylene Marcum of LaVista, NE are Celebrating 60 Years. Married Sept. 10, 1960 at Grace Methodist Church i

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Don and Gloria Glissmann 70 Years They met at Mutual of Omaha and it was love at first sight, for Don. Gloria took a little longer. They were mar

Aniversary
Anniversaries

Aniversary

Raymond E. and Helen Heldt 65 Years Raymond E. and Helen (Strell) Heldt were married September 10, 1955 at Holy Angels Church in Omaha, NE. They h

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Mark and Lennie Jefferson 62 Years Mark and Lennie (DeSanti) Jefferson are celebrating their 62nd Anniversary on September 4, 2020. Due to the pan

Anniversary
Anniversaries

Anniversary

Kris & Steve Byrne 50 Years Kris and Steve Byrne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends Saturday night, August 29

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert