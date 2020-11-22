 Skip to main content
Gary and Renee Liebig

50 Years

Gary and Renee (Le Seure) Liebig are celebrating their 50th anniversary on November 25, 2020. They were married at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy, IL and have lived in Omaha for 40 years. They have been blessed with two children, daughter Nicole (Eric) Lakeman of Bennington, and son Brandon (Tara) Liebig of Chicago, as well as two super grandchildren, Colin and Macy Lakeman. Gary retired from 25 years with the U.S. Treasury Dept. and later from the ownership of L & L Custom Builders. Renee has taught in Catholic elementary schools for 35+ years as a teacher, job-share teacher, substitute, and Faith Formation catechist. They enjoy bicycling, gardening, traveling, volunteer work through their St. Wenceslaus parish, but most of all spending time with family and friends. A celebration will be postponed until "life returns to normal" in 2021.

