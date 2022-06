John and Donna (Beall) Walter were married June 10, 1972 at First Lutheran Church in Ottumwa, Iowa. They have two children. Jennifer Walter (Chris Greene), Conifer, CO and Andy Walter (Sarah), Portland, OR. They have two grandchildren Annie and Ben, Portland, OR. John is a retired construction engineer and estimator. Donna is a retired Languages Arts teacher and Holocaust educator. They enjoy riding a tandem bike and traveling.