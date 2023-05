Anniversary

John Joseph Novak Sr. and Judith Ann (Cuevas) Novak were married May 5, 1973 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Omaha. They have four children John Novak Jr., Omaha, Thomas Novak, Philadelphia, PA, Theresa Bonacci, Omaha, NE and Gianna Mertz, Pullman, WA. They have eleven grandchildren John Novak, Peter Novak, Victoria Novak, Isaiah Novak, Alexandra Novak, Francesca Novak, Claudia Novak, Luisa Novak, Vincent Bonacci, Atticus Mertz, and Lucia Mertz.