Vernon and Delores (Broich) Langel were married April 28, 1956 at St. Mary's Church Willey, IA. They have four children Kevin (Elaine) Langel, Barb Langel, Jerrene Langel, and Brian (Gina) Langel. They have eight grandchildren Erin (Jeffrey), Stephanie, Angela (Jeff), Ryan (Michaela), Tyler, Kristen (Ryan), Rebecca and Trevor. They also have seven great-grandchildren.