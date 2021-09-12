Anniversary

John and Carol (Morgan) Neff were married September 13, 1981 at the Holiday Inn on 72nd and Grover. Their wedding had over 700 guests in attendance. A celebration was held at Mahogany Prime Steakhouse on September 11th with their family. They have two children Sydney Anaya (Kansas City) and Jacob Neff (Omaha). They have three grandchildren Morgan and Riley Neff and Ruby Anaya. While raising their two children, John and Carol built a successful family business in Omaha, NE, which they have proudly operated since 1999. Over the years they have traveled the world, cultivated many new hobbies and interests, and supported one another in their growth. Today they are active and loving grandparents to their three beautiful granddaughters.