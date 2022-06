Robert and Janet (Bondesson) Redick were married July 1, 1972 at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha where they continue to be active members. They met as students at Iowa State University . Rob is retired from Union Pacific Railroad , and Janet is retired from Northern Natural Gas Company and self-employment. They have one son, John Christian Redick of Omaha. A celebration with family and friends will be held at the Redick home on July 30.