Annivresary

John and Susan (Maschmann) Reno were married June 26, 1971 at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler, NE. They have two children Dana (Reno) and Bob Neitz of Walnut Creek, CA and Major Brent Reno of San Antonio, TX. They have two grandchildren Sophia and Zachary Neitz. They belong to Rejoice Lutheran Church. John belongs to Vietnam Veterans of America. The couple enjoys going to church, traveling, visiting their children and grandchildren, playing cards and touring presidential libraries across the US together. John has volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, helping fix and update homes destroyed by tornados. In 2017, John went to Washington DC as part of the Flights of Honor Tour for Vietnam Veterans. John was a dedicated engineer at Precision Industries for 46 years. When she's not planning their next trip, Susan enjoys water aerobics and spending time with friends. She has volunteered at CHI hospital, assisting patients and visitors. Susan retired from First National Bank of Omaha after 20 years of service. The couple will celebrate their 50th anniversary reliving their family vacation at the Lake of the Ozarks with their children and grandchildren.