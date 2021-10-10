 Skip to main content
George Flecky

100 Years

George Flecky of Omaha will be celebrating his 100th birthday October 22, 2021. George was born and grew up in Council Bluffs, Iowa and is the oldest of 4 brothers, Gene, Don, Ernie, and Jerry, with only the youngest, Jerry, remaining and living in Arizona. George graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Council Bluffs, was a carpenter by trade and began his career at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he was employed constructing base housing when the base was bombed December 7, 1941. After awakening to the noise of bombs, all personnel were taken to the harbor where George was assigned putting out fires on the USS Pennsylvania. When he completed his year contract, he returned to the states and joined the US Marines. He served in a Marine detachment on board the USS Charleston in the Aleutian Islands protecting US territory from Japanese bombers and torpedoes. At the end of the war, he married his Council Bluffs sweetheart Clare O'Connell and returned there working construction, including 39 years as construction manager and Assistant Superintendent of Building and Grounds at Creighton University in Omaha before his retirement. In spite of being busy with his work and family, George found time to coach several Little League teams and help at his church St. Patrick Catholic Church in Council Bluffs. George and Clare were married nearly 70 years before her death in 2015. George has 10 children, Fr. Michael, S.J., Nancy Sievers, Rosemary Brownrigg, John, Bill, Kevin, Dr. Kathleen, Mary Ellen Lincoln, Elizabeth Hempel, and Martha Davis, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Margaret O'Connell. He enjoys following Nebraska football and volleyball, Yankees baseball, golf and playing bridge and bingo. Cards can be sent to: New Cassel Retirement Center, Apt. 494, 900 North 90th Street, Omaha, NE 68114.

