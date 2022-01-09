 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 Comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Betty Fulton

90 Years

Betty Ann (Kostka) Fulton was born on January 13, 1932. She married Charles Fulton on February 16, 1952. To this union came three children, Steve (Roberta) Fulton, Dave (Merrilin) Fulton and Charleen (Todd) Buswell. Betty has six wonderful grandchildren and six wonderful great-grandchildren. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, and in lieu of presents, please join her immediate family in celebrating Betty's 90th birthday by sending cards to: 20332 Hackberry Drive, Apt 243, Gretna, NE 68028.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert