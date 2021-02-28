 Skip to main content
Wilma Klein

100 Years

Wilma Klein will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 28! She was born in Burke, SD and has lived in the Omaha area since 1961. In 2007, she moved to Papillion with her dear sister Grace. Wilma is an excellent baker and quilter, and enjoys completing puzzles and watching westerns on TV. In the last year, Wilma has learned to FaceTime with her daughter-in-law, 2 granddaughters, and 4 great grandchildren. She will celebrate her birthday with lots of cake, to be shared with her friends at Trinity Village and her granddaughter. Happy Birthday, Wilma!

