Aliene will be 106 years old on December 3rd! She has attended Grace UMC for over 100 years and was church secretary for 50 years until she took "early retirement" at age 95! A proud Omaha South High grad ('32), she was recently honored as its "oldest living alum." Her daughters Carol, Roz, Jackie, & Patty, have given her 13 wonderful grandchildren, 18 "greats" and 4 "great-greats." She enjoys the front porch view from her home of 70 years, feeling blessed to have had "such wonderful friends and neighbors!"