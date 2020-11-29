 Skip to main content
Aliene Kelpe Hammer

Celebrates 106 - Miracle on 34th Street!

Aliene will be 106 years old on December 3rd! She has attended Grace UMC for over 100 years and was church secretary for 50 years until she took "early retirement" at age 95! A proud Omaha South High grad ('32), she was recently honored as its "oldest living alum." Her daughters Carol, Roz, Jackie, & Patty, have given her 13 wonderful grandchildren, 18 "greats" and 4 "great-greats." She enjoys the front porch view from her home of 70 years, feeling blessed to have had "such wonderful friends and neighbors!"

Please help us celebrate our amazing, beautiful mother! We'll be following her example of God's love & charity by "paying it forward" with acts of kindness in her honor. Join the fun by doing something special for someone! Happy 106th birthday, Mom! We love you!

