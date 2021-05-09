Birthday May 9, 2021 16 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Evelyn Tenhulzen 90 Years Wishing a very special lady a very special 90th birthday on May 11th and many happy, healthy years to come! With lots of love and appreciation from all of your family. Well wishes can be sent to 7922 Park Drive, Ralston, NE 68127. 0 comments Tags Wish Birthday Evelyn Tenhulzen Well Year Appreciation Ne Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Apr 18, 2021 Bessie Jane Svehla 90 Years Hey, Hey Hey look who is turning 90 April 23rd! Love you Mom, Ma and Great-Grandma. XOXOXOXO. Celebrations will occur wh