Birthday Aug 7, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Pfahl 89 Years Join us in wishing our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, John Pfahl, a happy 89th birthday August 6th, 2022. Happy Birthday!!! 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthday Marie Price 95 Years Happy 95th Birthday to Marie Price on August 4th! Love from your family. 100th Birthday Richard Badura 100 Years Richard Badura will celebrate his 100th Birthday on July 16, 2022 with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildre