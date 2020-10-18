 Skip to main content
Birthday
Birthday

Birthday

Evelyn Boyer

90 Years

Evelyn Boyer will be celebrating her 90th birthday on October 18th 2020. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, friends and her deceased husband Carl Boyer. We are unable to host a large family and friend dinner party due to covid, so please show her your love through a card shower. Please send your cards to: 500 S. 37 St. Apt #403, Omaha NE 68105-1229. Happy Birthday, We Love you Aunt Ev!

