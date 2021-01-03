Birthday Jan 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Helen Mosher 100 years Helen Mosher will celebrate her 100th birthday January 10th. In her honor her family is hosting a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 610 S. 10th Polk St. #203, Papillion, NE 68046 0 comments Tags Helen Mosher Birthday Papillion Ne Shower Years Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Dec 6, 2020 Lisa Freeburg 60 Years 60 years ago today, you entered into this world to your loving parents. Through the years, you have brought much joy, peace,