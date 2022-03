Connie R. (Sporcic) Mac will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, April 9, 2022. A lifelong resident of Omaha, she worked and raised six children, along with her husband Stanley A. Mac (deceased). Her extended family includes: eleven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. They would like to honor her with a "card shower". Cards and greetings may be sent to 3306 S 173 Street, Omaha, NE 68130.