Roland Rasmussen of Blair will celebrate his 90th birthday on Sunday, February 20, 2022. A lifelong resident of Washington County, he has farmed and had a cattle feeding business west of Blair for many years. His family includes three children, three grandchildren and one great granddaughter. They would like to honor him with a card shower. Cards and greetings may be sent to him at 11578 County Road 27, Blair, NE. 68008.