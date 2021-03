Libbie Mikovec Cook will be turning 100 years young on March 18. Her sons Gary (Norma-Lou) and Mike (Valerie) encourage everyone to wish Libbie a "Happy Birthday". If you ask Mom how she made it to 100, she'd tell you, "I'm a tough old Bohunk!" Birthday cards can be sent to Libbie Cook at Immanuel Fontenelle Home, 6809 North 68th Plaza, Omaha, NE 68152.