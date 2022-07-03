 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Howard C. Rudloff

90 Years

On Friday June 17 2022 Howard Rudloff was given a surprise 90th birthday party by his children at St. Bernard's School cafeteria.

Howard C Rudloff was born on June 19, 1932 in Omaha NE. He is the oldest child of 7. He spent grade school in Sioux City IA. Howard Graduated from Holy Name High in 1950 . Howard Married Bette J Skorka in 1953. He was in the Navy for 3 years. After the Navy he graduated from Creighton University in 1958. Then went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers. for 36 years. He and Bette had 8 children and 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Howard was heard to say he has and is having a great life.

