Lisa Freeburg

60 Years

60 years ago today, you entered into this world to your loving parents. Through the years, you have brought much joy, peace, warmth, loving, compassion, caring, and energetic professionalism to your love of travel. Having you by my side for all of these beautiful years of marriage has been a true blessing and joy. On your birthday today, we look back fondly on the years behind us and anticipate the wonderful years that are yet to come. You are simply the best! Without you I would be nothing, with you I am everything.

