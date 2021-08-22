Birthday Aug 22, 2021 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clair Burroughs 90 Years Clair Burroughs will celebrate his 90th Birthday August 22 . He will be celebrating with family and friends. 0 comments Tags Clair Burroughs Birthday Year Friend Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Aug 8, 2021 Sally Patrick 90 Years Sally Patrick celebrated her 90th birthday on August 7th. She will enjoy celebrating with her 7 children, 22 grandchildren, 3