Leo J. Kramer of Omaha will be observing his 90th birthday. In honor of the occasion, an Open House will be held on Sunday, October 23, at the Elks Club Lodge, 6410 South 96th St. from 2-4 PM. Please join Marj, his wife of 63 years; daughter Marci (Jerry) Carroll, son Paul (Therese) Kramer, grandchildren Andrew (Elizabeth) Kramer, Ryan Kline, Laura Kramer, & Rachel Kline & his three great grandchildren at this special event in Leo's honor. Leo has been a barber in Omaha for the past 64 years, and still works two days a week at the Frederick Square Barber Shop. All his longtime customers & friends are invited to attend this celebration. Appetizers & beverages will be served. Your presence is his gift!