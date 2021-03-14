Birthday Mar 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dick Johnson 93 Years The family of Dick Johnson request a card shower for his 93rd Birthday in March. Send him a greeting, a good memory or a great joke. His address is 4624 Kelby Road, Omaha, NE 68152-1304We Love You Dad, Grandpa & Great Grandpa 0 comments Tags Dick Johnson Joke Greeting Grandpa Birthday Shower Memory Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Birthdays Birthday Mar 7, 2021 Ken Pribil 70 Years The family of Kenneth Pribil requests a card shower for his 70th birthday in March. Send him a greeting, a good memory, or a g Birthdays Birthday Mar 7, 2021 Richard Thies 80 Years I'm about to enter the octogenarian stage of my life on March 7th. Birthdays Birthday Feb 21, 2021 Mary Novak 90 Years Mary Novak, former St. Rose and Catholic Sokol bingo caller will be 90 years young on February 22. In her honor her family is Birthdays Birthday Feb 28, 2021 Wilma Klein 100 Years Wilma Klein will celebrate her 100th birthday on February 28! She was born in Burke, SD and has lived in the Omaha area since Birthdays Birthday Mar 7, 2021 Marlene Fletcher 85 Years Marlene Fletcher will be celebrating her 85th birthday on March 8th. To help her celebrate, cards and greetings can be sen Birthdays Birthday Feb 14, 2021 Mary Novak 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday on February 20th Mom! We love and appreciate you. Your family Birthdays Birthday Feb 21, 2021 Theresa (Terry) Henry Keith 90 Years Happy 90th Birthday! Terry was born in California on Jan. 25, 1931 and moved to Omaha as a teenager. She celebr