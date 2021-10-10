Ron Burns turned 95 on October 8th. He celebrated it with family and friends who came from all over the country. Ron has been a lot of things during these 95 years. Husband to wife Monica for almost 61 years, Dad to 7 children, Grandpa to 16 grandchildren, Great Grandpa to 22 great grandchildren. He also was a Farmer, milk man, truck driver, and now an avid golfer and bowler." We are proud to have you as our Dad and we love you very much. We look forward to celebrating many more birthdays to come. Happy Birthday Dad!" Love Debbie, Kathy, Lori, Tim, Gordon, Craig, Brian, and all of our families.