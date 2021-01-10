Please join us in wishing a Happy 90th Birthday to Marge. She was born January 12, 1931 in Earling, Iowa, the 5th of 9 Goeser children. Growing up on a farm taught her work and life skills that she has passed to her children & grandchildren, including gardening, fishing, and a love for all things rhubarb. She moved to Omaha and met Richard "Dick" Connell, the love of her life; they married in 1953 and enjoyed over 60 years of marriage raising a family of 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. With love from your kids: John & Terri, Pat & Mary, Pam & Charlie, Rich & Tizz, Mary Margaret & Glenn.