 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Birthday
0 comments

Birthday

  • 0
Birthday

Mary Novak

90 Years

Happy 90th Birthday on February 20th Mom! We love and appreciate you. Your family

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Join us in Celebrating Jackson Cooper Soechtig's 1st Birthday! Jax is the son of Jeremy and Kendra Soechtig. Grandson of Richard and Sandra Forrist

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Dennis Hamill Happy 90th Birthday (January 28th) Dad, Grandpa, Gramps. We love you! Danny (Rhonda), Steve (Rona), Chris (Kathy), Jeff (Patrice).

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Paul McManis 90 years Paul McManis of Louisville, NE will be celebrating his 90th birthday with his best friend Samuel Beckett (Sammy) on February 5

Birthdday
Birthdays

Birthdday

Lillian McEvoy 18 Years Lillian McEvoy will not be celebrating her 18th birthday with a party due to the pandemic. She would be ecstatic to receive

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

  • Updated

Dennis Hamill Happy 90th Birthday (January 28th) Dad, Grandpa, Gramps. We love you! Danny (Rhonda), Steve (Rona), Chris (Kathy), Jeff (Patrice).

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Duane Tunnyhill 95 Years Duane Tunnyhill, Iwo Jima Marine Veteran, is celebrating his 95th birthday on January 26th. If you see Duane, wish him a

Birthday
Birthdays

Birthday

Join us in Celebrating Jackson Cooper Soechtig's 1st Birthday! Jax is the son of Jeremy and Kendra Soechtig. Grandson of Richard and Sandra Forrist

Birthdays
Birthdays

Birthdays

William James (Jim) and Dolores (Schuette) Schneiderwind 65th Anniversary, 85th and 90th Birthdays Please join us in celebrating Dolores' 85th bir

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert