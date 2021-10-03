 Skip to main content
Mildred Walenz

95 Years

Mildred Walenz celebrates her 95th birthday on October 7th. Best Mom, Grandma,Great Grandma and Great Great Grandma ever. Please send best wishes to 11308 Blondo St. #402, Omaha, NE 68164

