Richard Dunaway will celebrate his 80th birthday on January 13. His family - wife Nancy, and sons- Rich (Marie) UT, Scott (Patti) Omaha and Brant (Stacy) AZ are requesting a card shower for him. Please send cards to 311 S. 152nd St Omaha NE 68154. Richard is home recovering from Covid-19 and would love to hear from family and friends.