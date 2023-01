Marjorie Stevens, Ralston , NE will Observe her 101st Birthday January 18, 2023 at Home Reading The World-Herald and Having a stiff "old fashioned" Cocktail.

Marjorie, Don and Family spent the Holidays in Branson, MO enjoying the many Christmas Shows of the Ozarks. Branson is where we celebrated her Birthday. Let's Have Another "old fashioned".