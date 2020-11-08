Stanley M. Truhlsen M.D.
100 Years November 13
Happy Birthday
I called my big brother "Brother Mouse." Stan taught me skills and set an example of integrity, persistence, excellence and achievement. Our times together forged bonds of friendship and love. Now, in our later years, we treasure our past days, reflecting upon the rich experiences we shared growing up in the small village of Herman, NE.
With enduring love, "Lil' Sista"
Jodie Truhlsen Johns
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!