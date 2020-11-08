 Skip to main content
Birthday
Birthday

Birthday

Stanley M. Truhlsen M.D.

100 Years November 13

Happy Birthday

I called my big brother "Brother Mouse." Stan taught me skills and set an example of integrity, persistence, excellence and achievement. Our times together forged bonds of friendship and love. Now, in our later years, we treasure our past days, reflecting upon the rich experiences we shared growing up in the small village of Herman, NE.

With enduring love, "Lil' Sista"

Jodie Truhlsen Johns

